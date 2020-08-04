REI keeping stores closed, furloughing workers for 90 days

Retail News

The Seattle Times

REI announced that it will continue to keep its 162 stores close and furlough many of its 14,000 workers without pay for 90 days. The outdoor gear retailer said furloughed employees will continue to receive their medical benefits. Company CEO Eric Arts said he would not receive any compensation for six months and senior executives at the co-op will take a 20 percent pay cut and forego bonuses for the year.