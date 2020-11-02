REI making ‘visual connection’ with nature in new HQ campus

Retail News
REI making ‘visual connection’ with nature in new HQ campusThe Wall Street Journal 02/11/2020
Recreational Equipment Inc. is building a new headquarters outside of Seattle where workers can move from one area to another using outdoor staircases and bridges. “You can’t really be in the building anywhere without having a visual connection to the outdoors,” said Mindy Levine-Archer, a partner at architecture firm NBBJ, which designed the project.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!