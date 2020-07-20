REI store criticized over handling of coronavirus case

Retail News
REI store criticized over handling of coronavirus caseThe New York Times 07/19/2020
An employee at an REI store in Grand Rapids, MI, told fellow workers on a messaging app that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was told by management not to say anything about it. The worker said store management had indicated it would inform staff, but didn’t. REI has said it has instituted new policies that go above what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.
Discussions
