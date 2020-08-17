Rent the Runway closing its stores to focus online

Retail News
Rent the Runway closing its stores to focus onlinebizwomen 08/16/2020
Rent the Runway will permanently close its stores in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. and convert its New York flagship to a drop-off only site. The clothing rental service’s businesses has been hit hard as consumers stopped going to social engagements with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
