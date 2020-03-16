Republican congressman thinks it’s a great time to go out

Retail News

The Hill

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) wants Americans to stop worrying about contracting the novel coronavirus and “just go out” and enjoy themselves. “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out,” Mr. Nunes told Maria Bartiromo of Fox News. “But I will just say one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.” The congressman’s message to consumers was in sharp contrast with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is helping to lead the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak. Dr. Fauci said, “I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction that we see in restaurants and in bars.”