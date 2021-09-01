Research says Amazon sellers hiked prices on essential goods during pandemic

Retail News

USA Today

An analysis of 750 “essential supplies”, such as hand sanitizers, pulse oximeters and toilet paper, sold on Amazon.com rose substantially between Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2020, according to a report issued by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund. Third-party sellers of 409 products increased prices more than 20 percent on those items over the year while 136 others doubled their prices. “Amazon has done a lot to combat price gouging on their site,” said Grace Brombach, a U.S. PIRG Education Fund consumer watchdog associate and author of the report. “We just believe that it is such a massive online marketplace, that they need to be doing more.”