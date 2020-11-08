Restaurant chains simplify menus in response to pandemic

Retail News
Restaurant chains simplify menus in response to pandemicCNBC 08/08/2020
McDonald’s, Subway and Taco Bell are among restaurant chains that have reduced the number of meal options on their menus in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Reducing selection helps restaurants speed up turnaround time in kitchens and cut wait times on drive-through lines. Whether items delisted from menus will return once the pandemic threat passes is unclear.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!