Restaurant service fees are here to stay

Retail News

The New York Times

Restaurants have been adding service fees to meal tabs and it’s unclear to patrons and some employees where the money is going. Street to Kitchen, a Thai restaurant in Houston, last year added a 22 percent service fee. “If we didn’t have the service charge, we might be out of business in a couple weeks,” said Graham Painter, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Benchawan Jabthong Painter.