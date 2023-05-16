Restaurant service fees are here to stay

Retail News
Restaurant service fees are here to stayThe New York Times 05/16/2023
Restaurants have been adding service fees to meal tabs and it’s unclear to patrons and some employees where the money is going. Street to Kitchen, a Thai restaurant in Houston, last year added a 22 percent service fee. “If we didn’t have the service charge, we might be out of business in a couple weeks,” said Graham Painter, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Benchawan Jabthong Painter.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!