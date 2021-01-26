Restaurant survivors face uncertain futures as COVID-19 cases rise

Retail News
Restaurant survivors face uncertain futures as COVID-19 cases riseBeaver County Times/Yahoo Finance 01/25/2021
The restaurant industry has been decimated during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many that survived, such as Scratch Food & Beverage, have had to remake their businesses to address changes in consumer dining behavior. That restaurant’s owner, Don Mahaney said, “If I hadn’t been taking that approach I’d be talking to you as a former business owner.”
