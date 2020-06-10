Restaurants hope prospects don’t go from bad to worse

Retail News

Fortune

Restaurants have been among the hardest hit during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Many have closed and others are trying to figure out how to remain above water as new cases are growing in states across the U.S. David Chang, chef and founder of Momofuku, which recently had to close two of its locations, said, “Maybe the country can absorb a million restaurants closing. I don’t know. I don’t know if we can make lemonade out of it. I need to believe that we can.”