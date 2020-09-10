Restaurants rethink outside dining with winter coming

Retail News
Restaurants rethink outside dining with winter comingUSA Today 10/08/2020
Restaurants across most of the U.S. are hoping to keep operating outside dining until November, but what happens when the weather turns colder? Forty-nine percent of restaurants responding to a National Restaurant Association survey said they plan to add tents and patio heaters in an effort to extend outside dining services for later in the fall and early winter.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!