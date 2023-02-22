Restaurants test subscription services

Retail News
Restaurants test subscription servicesAP News 02/22/2023
Large restaurant chains and neighborhood eateries are trying out subscription services in an effort to retain customers and secure a regular stream of revenues. Services frequently include free delivery and other perks. Subscribers to Panera’s program receive unlimited hot and cold drinks for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Annual subscribers also get free delivery.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!