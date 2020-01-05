Retail and gig workers plan to walk off their jobs today

Retail News
Retail and gig workers plan to walk off their jobs todayThe Washington Post 05/01/2020
Workers at Amazon.com warehouses, Instacart, Shops and Whole Foods are planning to protest what they say are unsafe conditions at their jobs. “This is a matter of life or death,” said Christian Smalls, a former Amazon employee who was fired after violating company rules at a Staten Island warehouse in March. “The virus is killing some of our employees.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!