Retail bankruptcies to continue after Christmas

Retail bankruptcies to continue after ChristmasCNBC 11/07/2020
A total of 46 retailers have filed for bankruptcy this year, according to S&P Global, with an expectation that others will follow after the holiday selling season. “The worst is yet to come. The dust has not settled on this,” said Scott Stuart, CEO of the Turnaround Management Association. “You think Christmas is going to save retailers? Maybe it won’t.”
