Retail CEOs take pay cuts

Forbes 04/14/2020

With hundreds of thousands of retail workers being furloughed without pay, many of those left to continue operating businesses are also taking an income hit. Ninety-seven chief executives in the Russell 3000 index have taken an average cut of 67 percent. Many CEOs have completely cut their pay, including leaders at Bass Pro Shops, Burlington, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, REI and Ross Stores.

