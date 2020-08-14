Retail sales growth slowed in July

Retail News
Retail sales growth slowed in JulyNational Public Radio 08/14/2020
Retail sales grew 1.2 percent in July, down significantly from the 8.4 percent jump in June, according to the Commerce Department. Consumer electronics stores saw the biggest monthly gain in July (+22.9) while big box (-0.2 percent), home improvement (-2.9 percent) and sports, music and hobby stores (-5 percent) had the biggest drop-offs.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!