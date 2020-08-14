Retail News

Retail sales growth slowed in July

National Public Radio 08/14/2020

Retail sales grew 1.2 percent in July, down significantly from the 8.4 percent jump in June, according to the Commerce Department. Consumer electronics stores saw the biggest monthly gain in July (+22.9) while big box (-0.2 percent), home improvement (-2.9 percent) and sports, music and hobby stores (-5 percent) had the biggest drop-offs.

