Retail sales increased nearly four percent in January

The New York Times 02/16/2022

Retail sales rose 3.8 percent in January, following a revised 2.5 percent decline in December, according to the Commerce Department. E-commerce sales were up 14.5 percent last month and dollar volume at consumer electronics and appliance retailers increased 4.6 percent. Spending fell one percent at restaurants, bars and gas stations.

