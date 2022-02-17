Retail sales increased nearly four percent in January

Retail News
Retail sales increased nearly four percent in JanuaryThe New York Times 02/16/2022
Retail sales rose 3.8 percent in January, following a revised 2.5 percent decline in December, according to the Commerce Department. E-commerce sales were up 14.5 percent last month and dollar volume at consumer electronics and appliance retailers increased 4.6 percent. Spending fell one percent at restaurants, bars and gas stations.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!