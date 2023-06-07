Retail trade groups want the White House to intervene in West Coast Port talks

Retail News
Retail trade groups want the White House to intervene in West Coast Port talksThe Washington Post 06/07/2023
Parts of the Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and Seattle ports have seen work slowdowns and some closures in recent days as labor contract talks continue between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and Pacific Maritime Association, representing the port owners. Business groups, including the National Retail Federation, have asked the Biden administration to intervene in the talks to help broker a deal.
Discussions
