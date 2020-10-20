Retail woes are sinking the commercial real estate market

Retail News
Retail woes are sinking the commercial real estate marketPolitico 10/18/2020
Retailers and restaurants hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic are cutting back on lease payments or going out of business altogether in many places. Commercial real estate managers with no clear plan for filling empty storefronts are facing a crisis that is unlike anything they’ve had to deal with in recent times.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!