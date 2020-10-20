Retail News

Retail woes are sinking the commercial real estate market

Politico 10/18/2020

Retailers and restaurants hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic are cutting back on lease payments or going out of business altogether in many places. Commercial real estate managers with no clear plan for filling empty storefronts are facing a crisis that is unlike anything they’ve had to deal with in recent times.

