Retail workers are taking the brunt of the pandemic downturn

Earlier in 2020, workers laid off from struggling chains might have some chance of finding employment with other retailers, but even as many stores reopen, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis has now left many in a hopeless employment situation. According to estimates from Coresight Research, the U.S. could see 20,000-25,000 retail store closures this year, compared to a record 9,548 in 2019.