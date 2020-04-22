Retail workers plan sick outs to protest safety deficiencies

Retail News
Retail workers plan sick outs to protest safety deficienciesUSA Today 04/21/2020
Workers at Amazon.com and Target are planning to call out sick from work as they assert that their employers are failing to do what is necessary to protect them from COVID-19 transmission. More than 350 workers at Amazon warehouses have pledged to call out this week. An unspecified number of workers at Target are planning on mass sickout on May 1, International Workers Day.
