Retailer to quarantine books in the UK

Retailer to quarantine books in the UKThe Guardian 05/18/2020
Waterstones, the largest operator of bookstores in the UK, has announced that it will put any books touched by shoppers, but not bought, into quarantine for at least 72 hours before being placed back on store shelves. The retailer has seen its online sales grow more than 300 percent since it was required to close stores at the end of March.
