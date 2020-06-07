Retailers accused of racially profiling Black shoppers

Retail News
Retailers accused of racially profiling Black shoppersCNBC 07/05/2020
George Floyd’s death brought attention to police mistreatment to Black Americans. Now, many are turning their attention to other areas where racial bias is prevalent, including shopping in retail stores. Nearly 30 percent of Black Americans report being treated unfairly in stores as a result of their race, according to Gallup polls going back every year to 1997.
