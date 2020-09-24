Retailers and landlord rent disputes could land them in court

Retail News

CNBC

Retailers, some of whom stopped paying rent when government restrictions forced them to close or cut back their businesses during the novel coronavirus pandemic, have started sending checks to landlords as business has reopened. Many, however, still facing occupancy limits and other virus-related restrictions are only paying a portion of their rents. Less than a third of companies paid at least 75 percent of their June rent, according to a study by the National Retail Federation and PJ Solomon. That number almost doubled to 65 percent in July.