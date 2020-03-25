Retailers canceling orders from Asian factories

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

U.S. and European retailers are canceling orders from suppliers in Asia as they wait to reopen stores presently closed as a result of safety measures taken by governments in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. H&M and Primark are among the retailers that have canceled orders. “Our long-term commitment to suppliers will remain intact, but in this extreme situation we need to respond fast,” said Ulrika Isaksson, an H&M spokesperson.