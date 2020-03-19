Retailers close stores en masse in response to coronavirus outbreak

Retail News
Retailers close stores en masse in response to coronavirus outbreakForbes 03/18/2020
More than 110 retail chains, including Apple, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Old Navy, have temporarily shuttered their stores as medical authorities call on Americans to practice social distancing or to shelter in place as the numbers of people infected with the novel coronavirus continue to grow. Most retailers expect to reopen stores in late March or early April.
