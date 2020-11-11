Retail News

Retailers do a balancing act as Black Friday approaches

Forbes 11/11/2020

Retailers are looking to navigate a safe space to drive sales while keeping customers and associates out of harm’s way due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the end, the author or this article predicts, retail will see about one percent year-over-year growth due to economic factors and public health restrictions.

