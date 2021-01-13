Retailers get rent relief as they battle the pandemic

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Some landlords are improving lease terms for retailers and other tenants as the pandemic continues to negatively impact operations across the U.S. “People are worried about empty stores and worried about traffic in their malls,” said Saul Burian, managing director at investment bank Houlihan Lokey. “Some are even worried about hitting thresholds of vacancies that could have other consequences either with respect to other tenants, or with respect to their debt.”