Retailers have developed pandemic workarounds for the holidays

Retailers have developed pandemic workarounds for the holidaysThe Wall Street Journal 11/25/2020
Chains including Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Best Buy and Gap are concerned about the impact the current spike in novel coronavirus cases may have on their ability to generate sales during the holiday season. With so much uncertainty as to whether stores will be allowed to remain open, retailers are focusing much of their efforts online, making delivery and various pickup options available to customers.
