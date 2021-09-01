Retailers innovated rapidly out of necessity

Retail News
Retailers innovated rapidly out of necessityCNBC 01/08/2021
Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, said that the retail industry has achieved “10 years of innovation in the last 10 months” in response to challenges created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve really seen a great deal of innovation on every angle: retail, supply chain, sourcing, technology, you name it,” he said.
Discussions
