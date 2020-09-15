Retailers look for wealthy Americans to deliver a merry Christmas

Retail News

CNBC

How much upper-middle-income and wealthy Americans spend on Christmas is likely to determine holiday success for retailers, according to a Deloitte report. That and another factor, how much low-income consumers cut back on purchases, are seen as the areas to watch this holiday season. Deloitte is looking for holiday sales to inch up one to 1.5 percent during the holidays with online sales up between 25 and 35 percent.