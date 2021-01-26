Retailers offer logistical help to local governments to vaccinate citizens

Retail News

The Washington Post

Amazon.com, Starbucks and Walmart are among a growing list of commercial businesses that have reached out with offers to help governments seeking to vaccinate citizens against COVID-19. Poor coordination with the Trump administration combined with a lack of resources has hampered the rollout of vaccines in many parts of the U.S. even as the number of cases and deaths from the virus have continued to rise. Only 2.8 million people have gotten vaccinated against the virus to date.