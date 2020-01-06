Retailers with volunteers deal with the aftermath of Philly riots

Retail News
Retailers with volunteers deal with the aftermath of Philly riotsPhiladelphia Inquirer/Philly.com 06/01/2020
Ross Martinson, co-owner of Philadelphia Runner, returned to his store this weekend to find it vandalized by looters. “I knew there would be a lot of damage, but I didn’t think it would be this bad,” said Mr. Martinson said. In a show of support, volunteers from the community began showing up on Sunday morning to help merchants clean up.
