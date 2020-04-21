Retail News

Rite Aid adding more drive-through COVID-10 testing sites

USA Today 04/19/2020

Rite Aid announced that it is adding more drive-through testing sites in New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania starting today. Testing will be overseen by the chain’s pharmacists, with patients self-administering tests for novel coronavirus. To qualify for testing, people must be at least 18-years-old with government-issued identification and meet criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!