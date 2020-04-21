Rite Aid adding more drive-through COVID-10 testing sites

Retail News
Rite Aid adding more drive-through COVID-10 testing sitesUSA Today 04/19/2020
Rite Aid announced that it is adding more drive-through testing sites in New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania starting today. Testing will be overseen by the chain’s pharmacists, with patients self-administering tests for novel coronavirus. To qualify for testing, people must be at least 18-years-old with government-issued identification and meet criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
