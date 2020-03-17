Rite Aid is in the market to acquire pharmacy benefit management firms

Retail News

Forbes

Rite Aid is rebranding its EnvisionRxOptions pharmacy benefit management (PBM) division as Elixir. The drugstore operator is looking to grow its PBM business and that may include the acquisition of other companies. “The key metric of success for EnvisionRxOptions going forward will be the number of covered lives in our PBM business,” said Rite Aid CEP Heyward Donigan. “I’m confident in our ability to grow EnvisionRxOptions organically in the short- term and both organically and through M&A activity in the longer-term.”