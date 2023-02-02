Robots may outnumber humans at Amazon in a few years

Retail News

CNBC

Cathie Wood, CEO and chief investment officer at Ark Invest, thinks that robots will outnumber humans working at Amazon.com facilities in the near future. “Amazon is adding about a thousand robots a day. … If you compare the number of robots Amazon has to the number of employees, it’s about a third. And we believe that by the year 2030 Amazon can have more robots than employees,” said Ms. Wood.