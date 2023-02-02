Retail News

Robots may outnumber humans at Amazon in a few years

CNBC 02/02/2023

Cathie Wood, CEO and chief investment officer at Ark Invest, thinks that robots will outnumber humans working at Amazon.com facilities in the near future. “Amazon is adding about a thousand robots a day. … If you compare the number of robots Amazon has to the number of employees, it’s about a third. And we believe that by the year 2030 Amazon can have more robots than employees,” said Ms. Wood.

