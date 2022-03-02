Romance comes at a higher price for Valentine’s Day 2022

Retail News
Romance comes at a higher price for Valentine’s Day 2022CNBC 02/03/2022
Consumers celebrating Valentine’s Day this year will find they have to shell out more to express their affections. The average adult in a relationship will spend $208 for the holiday, according to a LendingTree survey. “Inflation is generally making everything more expensive, so I’m not surprised that spending is expected to be higher than previous years,” said Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s credit card expert.
