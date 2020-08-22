Retail News

Ross Stores reports drop in sales

MarketWatch 08/20/2020

Ross Stores, which operates the Ross Dress for Less and DD’s Discounts chains, reported that same-store sales were down 12 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019. The company reported that sales were above expectations as it began reopening locations in May but that inventory has been depleted and it is in the process of trying to sort the situation out.

