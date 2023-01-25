Rx distributor AmerisourceBergen changing its name

Retail News
Rx distributor AmerisourceBergen changing its nameThe Wall Street Journal 01/25/2023
AmerisourceBergen, one of the largest suppliers of prescription drugs in the U.S., is changing its name to Cencora to reflect its expansion into other markets. The company, which buys medicines from pharmaceutical companies and distributes them to pharmacies, generated $239 billion in the last fiscal year.
