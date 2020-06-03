Retail News

Safeway and UFCW reach tentative deal to avert strike in nation’s capital

The Washington Post 03/05/2020

Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, has reached a tentative deal with the United Food and Commercial Workers union hours before members were set to take up a vote to strike the grocery chain’s stores in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The parties reached agreement on a plan to protect the retirement benefits of workers, the key sticking point in the negotiations.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!