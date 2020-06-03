Safeway and UFCW reach tentative deal to avert strike in nation’s capital

Retail News
Safeway and UFCW reach tentative deal to avert strike in nation’s capitalThe Washington Post 03/05/2020
Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, has reached a tentative deal with the United Food and Commercial Workers union hours before members were set to take up a vote to strike the grocery chain’s stores in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The parties reached agreement on a plan to protect the retirement benefits of workers, the key sticking point in the negotiations.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!