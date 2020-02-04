Sales of bread machines, jigsaw puzzles and paint climb amid coronavirus outbreak

Retail News
Sales of bread machines, jigsaw puzzles and paint climb amid coronavirus outbreakChicago Tribune 04/01/2020
Items such as disinfectants, hand sanitizers and toilet paper have jumped since Americans started being concerned about being stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Other products that are experiencing a sizable lift in sales include bread machines, paint and puzzles. Sales of bread makers were up 195 percent for the week ending March 14, according to The NPD Group.
Discussions
