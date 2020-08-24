Salmonella outbreak tied to peaches, recall issued

Retail News

WPVI-TV

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a salmonella outbreak tied to bagged peaches that have sickened 68 people in nine states. The peaches, under the Wawona brand, were sold in Aldi, Walmart and Wegmans stores in 16 states. States where infections have been reported include Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.