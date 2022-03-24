Sam’s sues BJ’s over self-checkout tech

Retail News

Sam’s Club and its parent company Walmart claim in a lawsuit that the self-checkout feature on BJ’s Wholesale Club’s app is nearly identical to its own Scan & Go tech. “[BJ’s] Express Pay is an apparent copy of Sam’s Club’s Scan & Go, merely changing the in-app colors and changing the name from Scan & Go to Express Pay,” Sam’s and Walmart allege in the suit.