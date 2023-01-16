San Fran Burger King owners slapped with heavy fine for labor violations

Retail News

SF Gate

Burger King franchise owners, Monu Singh and Harkiran Randhawa, of the Golden Gate Restaurant Group, must pay former employees $2.2 million in wage theft citation fines, having lost an appeal that stemmed from a 2019 case. The employees at one point walked off the job to protest what they claimed were unsustainable working conditions, such as severe understaffing, unpaid overtime and being obliged to do double duty as cashiers and cleaners.