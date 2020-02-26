San Francisco law would tax landlords for empty storefronts

Retail News
San Francisco law would tax landlords for empty storefrontsThe Wall Street Journal 02/25/2020
The high cost of rent for retail spaces in San Francisco is leading many businesses to close stores, leaving shops empty for six months or longer. Next Tuesday, voters in the city will be asked to support a measure that would tax landlords for storefronts left vacant. The goal of the measure is to stabilize rents in the city and put retailers back in business.
