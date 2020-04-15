SBA loans to be less than small businesses need

Retail News

Fast Company

The Small Business Administration has said that an advance of up to $10,000 expected by applicants will be less than initially promised for some. In an email to applicants, the SBA wrote, “To ensure that the greatest number of applicants can receive assistance during this challenging time, the amount of your Advance will be determined by the number of your pre-disaster (i.e., as of January 31, 2020) employees. The Advance will provide $1,000 per employee up to a maximum of $10,000.”