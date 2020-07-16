Schwinn to build 500 ‘Made in America’ bicycles in Detroit

Retail News
Schwinn to build 500 ‘Made in America’ bicycles in DetroitThe Detroit News 07/16/2020
Schwinn, which traces its origins to Chicago in 1895, is partnering with Detroit Bikes to build 500 of its Schwinn Collegiate models in the U.S. “This is the first time Schwinns have been manufactured in the U.S. in a long time,” said Detroit Bikes CEO Zak Pashak. “Manufacturing has been decreasing in the U.S., and this is a big step to change that. We’re going to need to step up our game for this one. But we’re ready to take on the challenge.”
Discussions
