Retail News
Scottish parliament vote moves country closer to ending ‘period poverty’Vox 02/27/2020
The Scottish Parliament voted earlier this week to approve legislation that would make sanitary pads and tampons available for free in designated public places, including pharmacies and community centers. The bill, whose proponents position it as a means to end “period poverty,” needs to go through an amendment phase before it becomes law. In 2018, Scotland made the decision to make sanitary products free to all students in the country.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!