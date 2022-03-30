SCOTUS to decide pig treatment case

Retail News

The New York Times

A California law that requires pigs to be housed in spaces that enable them to move around freely is being contested in the nation’s highest court. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are asking the court to set aside the law claiming that its interferes with interstate commerce. “Almost no sow farmers in the country satisfy Proposition 12’s sow housing requirements, and most believe that those requirements would harm their animals, employees and operations,” lawyers for the trade group said. The California law, Proposition 12, was approved by over 60 percent of voters in 2018.