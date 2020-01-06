Seattle merchants consider putting off store reopenings after riots

Retail News
Seattle merchants consider putting off store reopenings after riotsThe Seattle Times 06/01/2020
Retailers and volunteers in Seattle spent yesterday cleaning up after stores were broken into and destroyed by looters following two nights of rioting in the city. Jon Scholes, CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association, said the destruction was the worst the city had seen since riots broke out in reaction to the World Trade Organization meeting there in 1999.
